Coho Partners Ltd. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.44. 1,922,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,592. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.64. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

