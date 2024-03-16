Coho Partners Ltd. Has $104.29 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,624 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for approximately 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 1.03% of Service Co. International worth $104,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Service Co. International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $5,514,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,674,478.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.47. 1,650,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,458. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

