Coho Partners Ltd. Has $623,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $156,126,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,875,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. Kroger’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KR. Stephens reduced their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Read Our Latest Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.