Coho Partners Ltd. Has $662,000 Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,757 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth $967,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 32,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $115.69. 1,167,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,765. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.82. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.39.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,215 shares of company stock worth $1,112,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.44.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

