Coho Partners Ltd. Invests $515,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LLY traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $754.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,730,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,536. The stock has a market cap of $716.59 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $323.26 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $708.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.76.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $677.62.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

