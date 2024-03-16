Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,251,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,822,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total transaction of $920,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.13, for a total value of $920,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 48,083 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 2,013 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.79, for a total value of $361,917.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,883,615.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,524 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,711 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

NYSE:PIPR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.86. 186,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,806. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.69 and its 200-day moving average is $178.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $120.97 and a 1-year high of $196.69.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.42. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $457.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

