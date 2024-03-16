Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 193,985 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 958,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 193,985 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 5.0% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies worth $213,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $244.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,692,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $248.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.76 and a 200-day moving average of $214.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.