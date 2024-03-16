Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 458,077 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025,709 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 458,077 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of CVS Health worth $159,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 991,601 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,261,000 after buying an additional 207,702 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.40. 17,144,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $97.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.58.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

