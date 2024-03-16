Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 5,845 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,845 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 270.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 309,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at about $479,000. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 40.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 169,665 shares in the last quarter.

CRI stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. 2,865,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,026. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

