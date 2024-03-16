Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 818,847 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,283,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818,847 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands accounts for about 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $94,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 28,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,697,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,102. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

