Coho Partners Ltd. Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $316,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $148.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

