Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,256 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up about 0.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,035,379 shares of company stock valued at $159,487,346. Corporate insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded up $8.69 on Friday, reaching $242.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,256,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,520,131. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 897.63 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $271.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

