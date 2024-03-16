Collective Family Office LLC Acquires 2,449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,454,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,876,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 167,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 395,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. 13,766,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,296,245. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

