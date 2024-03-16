Collective Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,980,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $470.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,807,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,366. The firm has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.99 and a 52-week high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

