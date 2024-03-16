Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.81. 286,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $152.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average of $138.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.