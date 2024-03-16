Collective Family Office LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.5% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIGI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.06. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

