Collective Family Office LLC Has $773,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $6.86 on Friday, reaching $515.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,762. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $506.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.43. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $354.83 and a twelve month high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

