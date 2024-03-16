Collective Family Office LLC Has $958,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $107.63. 486,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,994. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $108.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $101.44.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

