Collective Family Office LLC Makes New $815,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 167,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. 131,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,031. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.59. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.