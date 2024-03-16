Collective Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $963,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.83. The stock had a trading volume of 173,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.72. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.