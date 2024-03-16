Collective Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 22,143 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

AVDE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.70. 499,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.