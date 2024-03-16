Collective Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHK. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,787,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,721,000 after buying an additional 791,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHK traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.44. 236,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.