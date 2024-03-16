Collective Family Office LLC Sells 13,495 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $79.70. 179,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,415. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

