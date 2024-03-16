Collective Family Office LLC Sells 2,825 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,061,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,272,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,021,000 after buying an additional 183,396 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $11,521,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 82,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $57.95. 2,236,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,256. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

