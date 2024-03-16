Collective Family Office LLC Sells 4,664 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

MUB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,763. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

