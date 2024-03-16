Collective Family Office LLC Sells 6,533 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFGR. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFGR traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.99. 187,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.