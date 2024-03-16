Collective Family Office LLC Sells 8,155 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 77,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 30,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,501. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $69.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.616 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

