Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Collective Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.99% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,326,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 315,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $918,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 259,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 72,503 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,578,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

DFNM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,835. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $48.64.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

