Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,220 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock remained flat at $23.23 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 428,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,251. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $19.69 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.