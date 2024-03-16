Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.94

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €11.94 ($13.12) and last traded at €11.74 ($12.90), with a volume of 9595263 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.62 ($12.76).
Commerzbank Stock Up 1.6 %
The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.61.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
