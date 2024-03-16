Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,152,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,812,000 after buying an additional 1,685,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,529,000 after buying an additional 660,711 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 13,759,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,516 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,885,000 after buying an additional 1,083,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,312,339 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,781,000 after buying an additional 136,735 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

