Comparing Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS) & Its Rivals

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Texas Community Bancshares to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Texas Community Bancshares has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Community Bancshares’ peers have a beta of 0.53, suggesting that their average share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Community Bancshares $19.33 million -$730,000.00 -59.16 Texas Community Bancshares Competitors $201.38 million $85.90 million 10.67

Dividends

Texas Community Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Texas Community Bancshares. Texas Community Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Texas Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Texas Community Bancshares pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 26.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Texas Community Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Community Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Community Bancshares -3.79% -1.35% -0.17% Texas Community Bancshares Competitors 13.13% 6.75% 0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Community Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Community Bancshares Competitors 92 507 341 5 2.27

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Texas Community Bancshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Community Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Texas Community Bancshares peers beat Texas Community Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates primarily one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and land loans; and car, boat, share, unsecured loans, etc., as well as agricultural loans, commercial loans, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers sweep account, safe deposit boxes, e-statement, cards, online banking, and mobile banking services. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Mineola, Texas.

