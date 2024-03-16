Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $70.64 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Compound has a market cap of $644.58 million and approximately $70.64 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $79.63 or 0.00116480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00038586 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00018669 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002910 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,761 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,709.81700517 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 81.99490384 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 477 active market(s) with $95,147,539.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.