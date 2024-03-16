Conflux (CFX) Trading 29.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $319.51 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,216.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.31 or 0.00586819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.20 or 0.00129293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00046905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00214087 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.00128924 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,980,443,491 coins and its circulating supply is 3,842,942,824 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,980,334,833.23 with 3,842,834,826 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.41721458 USD and is up 16.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $373,808,805.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.