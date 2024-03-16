CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $78.46

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.46 and last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 629264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

CONMED Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $5,691,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $2,534,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CONMED by 14.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at about $6,696,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

