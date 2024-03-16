Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.36

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $170.36 and traded as high as $181.38. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $179.84, with a volume of 5,384,075 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 55.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

