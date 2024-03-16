Contrasting E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Free Report) and Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for E Automotive and Driven Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E Automotive 0 1 0 0 2.00 Driven Brands 0 4 6 0 2.60

E Automotive presently has a consensus price target of C$3.50, indicating a potential upside of 8,650.00%. Driven Brands has a consensus price target of $19.78, indicating a potential upside of 35.84%. Given E Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe E Automotive is more favorable than Driven Brands.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E Automotive N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands -32.33% 11.00% 2.27%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares E Automotive and Driven Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

37.0% of Driven Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Driven Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E Automotive and Driven Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Driven Brands $2.30 billion 1.04 -$744.96 million ($4.52) -3.22

E Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Driven Brands.

Summary

Driven Brands beats E Automotive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc. operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction platforms for automotive and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing solutions for the automotive industry, as well as inventory merchandising and marketing software. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc. and changed its name to E Automotive Inc. in December 2019. E Automotive Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops. It sells its products and services under the CARSTAR, IMO, MAACO, Meineke Car Care Centers, PH Vitres D'Autos, Take 5 Oil Change, Take 5 Car Wash, Auto Glass Now, Fix Auto USA, and 1-800-Radiator & A/C, Spire Supply, and Automotive Training Institute brands. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

