Coq Inu Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (COQ)

Coq Inu (COQ) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $326.12 million and approximately $36.26 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coq Inu has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Coq Inu

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinuavax. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000526 USD and is up 9.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $43,992,163.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

