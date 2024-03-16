CORESTATE Capital (ETR:CCAP) Stock Price Up 2.2%

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (ETR:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €0.34 ($0.37) and last traded at €0.32 ($0.35). Approximately 2,024 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €0.32 ($0.35).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,344.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.09.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

