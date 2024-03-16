Cormark Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 11th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$74.27 million during the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

Shares of TSE SVI opened at C$5.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 0.88. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.22.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

