Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.89. 123,605 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 132,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 831.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Corporación América Airports by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

