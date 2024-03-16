Cowen Inc. Purchases 15,903 Shares of Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Stock

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cowen Inc. acquired 15,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $194,334.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cowen Inc. acquired 9,307 shares of Star stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $111,777.07.

On Monday, March 11th, Cowen Inc. acquired 5,043 shares of Star stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,616.86.

STHO stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.11 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. Star Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $20.79.

Star ( NASDAQ:STHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.22 million during the quarter. Star had a negative net margin of 159.60% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Star by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Star by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 445,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Star by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star in the 4th quarter worth $2,786,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

