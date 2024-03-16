CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Sells $138,050.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CRA International Stock Performance
CRAI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.77. 60,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,129. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $143.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.
CRA International Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on CRA International
CRA International Company Profile
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CRA International
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.