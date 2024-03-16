CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Director Sells $138,050.00 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRAI stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.77. 60,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,129. CRA International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $143.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in CRA International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

