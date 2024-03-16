Creditcoin Achieves Market Cap of $289.94 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $289.94 million and approximately $99.83 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003816 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

