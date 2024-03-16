Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $50.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.82.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,070.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

