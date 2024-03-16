CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.78 million, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.73.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -57.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CSI Compressco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

