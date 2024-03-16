CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.78 million, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.73.
CSI Compressco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -57.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CSI Compressco
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSI Compressco
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Flutter Receives Major Upgrades: Investor Interest Skyrockets
Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.