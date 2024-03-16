Curated Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

KKR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,005. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $101.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

