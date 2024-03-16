Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,959 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $118.74.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.