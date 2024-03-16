Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,959 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VYM opened at $116.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $118.74.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.