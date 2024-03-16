Curated Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,607,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,123,710,000 after buying an additional 126,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $880,186,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,214,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,971,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $19.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $940.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,727,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,230. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $883.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $371.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASML. HSBC began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

