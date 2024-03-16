Curated Wealth Partners LLC Invests $546,000 in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Kadant by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Kadant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $317.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,596. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.19 and a 1 year high of $354.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.10.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 700 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,917 shares of company stock worth $2,610,917 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

